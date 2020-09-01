Two libraries in Loudoun County restricts its access to to help expand the county’s childcare program

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Two libraries in Loudoun County will begin curbside service to help expand the county’s childcare offerings.

The Loudoun County public library system is restricting access to two library branches, Ashburn and Rust according to officials. As of Monday, the libraries are to be used as childcare facilities for the upcoming school year due to Loudoun County Public School employees needing child care because of 100% virtual learning, according to county staff.

This planning process has been occurring over the past 3 weeks or so. The County assessed many locations throughout the county for this program including schools, community centers, and libraries. One objective was to utilize county-owned facilities for this program to minimize the cost of operating a child care program to the county, to increase total capacity, the Loudoun County Board ultimately decided that the use of 2 of the 9 library branches was necessary according to Glen Barbour, Public Affairs/Communications officer for Loudoun County.

In addition to the two library sites, 5 community centers, 11 elementary schools, and up to 3 leased facilities will also be used for this program, so services will be provided at multiple locations throughout the community for approximately 1,000 children. Barbour said the 2 library branches are 2 of 18 county and LCPS owned facilities that will be used for this service. The child care program will be operated by the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services for children in grades K – 6th.

During the planning process according to Barbour the option of using two library branches was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors and in a straw poll vote conducted by email on August 21, the Board opted to use these two of the nine library branches along with the other facilities in the County for this child care program.