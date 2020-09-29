Two killed in head-on crash, Virginia State Police investigating

Fauquier County, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police confirmed two fatalities from a head-on collision on Monday afternoon .

Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. in Fauquier County on the 11,800 block of Freemans Ford Road in the Remington community.

Virginia State authorities stated that three other individuals involved in the accident were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.