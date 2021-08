The crash occurred on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Pleasant Valley Rd.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Chantilly on Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Pleasant Valley Rd. According to police, a motorcycle with two passengers crashed into an SUV making a right turn onto Route 50.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on scene of a crash at Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy & Pleasant Valley Rd in Chantilly. Two people were taken to the hospital, one w/life-threatening injuries. EB Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy is closed at Pleasant Valley Rd. Please use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/9LsWgojFFn — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 1, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation.