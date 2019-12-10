Two in serious condition after garage fire in Prince William County

Police were able to put out the fire in less than two hours.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are in serious condition after an early morning garage fire on Tuesday.

Police say they got the call just after 1 a.m. and arrived at the 16,000 block of Gaines Rd. to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. Two adults were taken to area hospitals in serious condition and police believe there was minor damage to a nearby home.

This story is developing and we will continue to update as details become available.

