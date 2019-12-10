Two in serious condition after garage fire in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are in serious condition after an early morning garage fire on Tuesday.
Police say they got the call just after 1 a.m. and arrived at the 16,000 block of Gaines Rd. to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. Two adults were taken to area hospitals in serious condition and police believe there was minor damage to a nearby home.
Police were able to put out the fire in less than two hours.
This story is developing and we will continue to update as details become available.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App