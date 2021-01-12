Two improvement projects begin in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester’s contractors have begun two major construction projects that aim to improve road conditions for local travel.

The Hope Drive/Tevis improvement project cost $8.3 million dollars and aims to extend Hope Drive and make a cul de sac at Tevis Street east of Bradford Court amongst other upgrades. The Valley Avenue project, which costs $8.9 million dollars will create sidewalks, curb, and gutter in areas where there aren’t any and upgrade drainage capabilities, particularly for stormwater.

The Hope/Tevis project is contracted by Perry Engineering Company and the Valley Avenue project is contracted by Arthur Construction.

Both projects are expected to be finished by the summer of 2022. For more information, you can visit the City of Winchester’s website.