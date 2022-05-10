PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On May 10, around 7:55 a.m. police went to the 3800 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle to look into an assault.

After investigation, it was found that a 12-year-old girl was walking to school when a man walked by and then started to follow her. According to the news release, the man grabbed the girl from behind. While the girl was being held by the suspect, he touched her inappropriately as she yelled and fought to escape from him.

The man let go and ran, the girl went to Graham Park Middle School where she told a faculty member right away. The School Resource Officer (SRO) was called. While police worked on the investigation, they found that a second 12-year-old girl was also assaulted by someone that matched the same suspect.

The second girl who was assaulted told police she was walking around Ginn Memorial Park when she saw an unknown male following her. The guy approached the girl from behind and touched her improperly at one point.

The girl began to scream and ran from the suspect. When a passing car saw the girl running, the good Samaritan pulled over and offered the girl a ride home. The girl then told a family member, who called the police.

During the two different assaults, the suspect did not speak to either victim.

Detectives from the Special Victims Bureau are investigating the assaults and are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area at the time of the assaults and who matches the description supplied.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, roughly 5’6″ tall with brown eyes and a thick beard.