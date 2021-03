RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Two giraffes tragically died in a fire on Monday night at Roer’s Zoofari in Reston.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to a two-story barn at the zoo and began extinguishing the fire. The fire department later confirmed the giraffes were found deceased, but no other animals or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and is being investigated.