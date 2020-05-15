Two FCPS employees use Google classroom to support students mental health

The way the classroom is set up is we do a post everyday and the kids can either do an assignment.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– A high school psychologist and a social worker came together to use Google classroom to support students with mental health during quarantine.

Distance learning has become the new way to communicate information to students. At Woodson High School, two employees wanted to provide emotional and social support during this critical time.

Julie Robinson, school psychologist said, “At first it kind of came out as, let’s connect, let’s keep engaged, we should give them a place where they can connect with us and then it just sort of took off from there and grew into something so much more.”

Robinson along with her colleague, social worker, Lori Klein has a certain group of students that they work with to develop social and emotional competence.

After the closing of schools, officials felt this was the perfect opportunity to continue to support those students.

“We did want to include some emotional, social-emotional learning as part of it because they respond really well to the structure of the classroom. Essentially what we were trying to create was a place for us to connect with our kids, because we spent the first half of the year really building those relationships and we didn’t want them to go away just because we couldn’t be with them” said Robinson.

Klein and Robinson said they spent a lot of time trying to come up with creative ways for this to be efficient. One of the many ways they keep their students engaged are having “Themed Weeks”.

Klein said, “The way the classroom is set up is we do a post every day and the kids can either do an assignment. We have a mood meter that they can rank there mood, asking themselves do they want to stay? do they want to shift? Other little scales and things.”

Klein also stated a lot of time their students are isolated. This gives them a chance to check in with them to tell them how they feel.

“It’s really been a fun new way to interact and I think this would be implacable in many settings,” said Klein.