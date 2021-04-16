Two family members arrested after abducting woman

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department arrested two family members after they abducted a woman and wouldn’t let her leave their home for a few hours.

The suspects, Traivon Rashod Johnson and Shanitra Deone Johnson, were both charged with abduction by authorities.

According to police, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, knew Traivon and was approached by him while she was in her car in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Feb. 4. He then took her phone, pushed her to the ground and struck her before driving her to a home where he and Shantira physically prevented her from leaving. Once the victim was able to flee the house, she told a family member who contacted the police.

The Johnsons were arrested on March 31. They are set to appear in court on May 3.