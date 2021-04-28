Two Falls Church schools changing names by July 1

Two schools in Falls Church plan on changing their names by this upcoming summer.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) – After months of debate, two schools in Falls Church are changing their names by July 1.

The Falls Church City School Board voted Tuesday to change George Mason High School to Meridian High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary to Oak Street Elementary. The names will change by this summer.

The decision comes after a 10-month long deliberation of hundreds of potential names that started at the end of last June. Dr. Greg Anderson, a school board member, said during the school board meeting that he was ready for the name change.

“I am prepared to take action on the name for the elementary school tonight, and there are two names on the list of suggested suggestions that I can support. So my two names would be oak street elementary,” said Anderson.

The justification for these new names can be found here.

During the whole decision-making process, the school board remained open to public input on the decision.