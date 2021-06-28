Two Fairfax County teens charged with sexually assaulting two victims

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police arrested two teens who allegedly assaulted two female victims in 2020.

Frederik “Ben” Wolsak Jr. was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of intercourse with a victim of mental incapacity or helplessness. The other suspect, a juvenile teen, was charged with rape.

According to a release, the first victim came to authorities earlier this month to pursue charges for a sexual assault by Wolsak and the other teen, during a party involving underage drinking, in February of 2020. A second victim had reported being sexually assaulted by the same suspects in September.

Police re-opened investigative files from the first incident, arrested Wolsak and are now holding him at the County Adult Detention Center without bond. The juvenile teen was taken into custody at the juvenile detention center.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information about these cases or may have had inappropriate contact with Wolsak to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.