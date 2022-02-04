Two Fairfax Co. students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) students have been selected to serve as delegates in the 2022 United States Senate Youth Program.

Senior Liam Reaser and junior Jessica Ye were selected based on their “academic achievements, strong leadership skills, and dedication to a future in public service.”

According to Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), only two students from each state are selected each year. This is the first time that both of Virginia’s student delegates are from the same school.

“I was genuinely fully expecting to get a rejection letter,” said Reaser in a press release from FCPS. “So when I opened the email and the first line read ‘Congratulations!’ I instantly burst out yelling ‘Yes! Yes!’”

The students will participate in a virtual program in March, allowing them to hear from speakers, senators and cabinet members. Reaser and Ye will also be able to hear from President Biden and a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Ye describes the moment she found out she was selected as “surprising.” She is looking forward to learning more about the political system.

“I’m definitely excited to talk to the president and the Virginian senators, and to learn more about Virginia politics,” Ye said. “I’ve met one of our senators before, but I’m excited to talk with them first hand. It will be super interesting to hear from the president!”

Selected delegates will receive a $10,000 college scholarship, and are encouraged to pursue courses in history and political science.