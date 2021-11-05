Two dead, one injured after shooting in a Woodbridge home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a double homicide at a home located in the 14100 block of Renegade Ct. that took place on Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the residence to investigate a shooting. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. While providing aid and securing the home, the two men succumbed to their injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows two men forced entry into the home when a shooting took place between the two and an adult man inside. One of the suspects and the man who lived in the home were shot. The second suspect fled the residence.

There were also others in the home at the time of the shooting, including two men working on the home as well as a woman who is identified as the homeowner. One of the workers was struck as a bystander to the shootings and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The homeowner and the other worker did not sustain injuries.

Prince William County Police do not believe this incident appears to be random at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the police.