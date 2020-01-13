Two charged with child neglect in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police responded to a parking lot late Friday night to investigate suspicions of child neglect against an 11-month-old boy.

30-year-old Amanda Hash and 35-year-old Tony Wright are both charged with child neglect, possession of narcotics and being intoxicated in public.

Officers found Hash and Wright parked in a parking lot located in the 14400 of Gideon Dr in Woodbridge.

After an investigation, it was determined that both suspects were under the influence of alcohol and suspected narcotics.

Police say Child Protective Services were notified and the child was turned over to a family member. Both suspects are being held without bond.