Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A 6-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of two Leesburg residents. They are being charged with the distribution of several drugs including cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Police said 39-year-old Marcus Williams and 44-year old Valkyrie Arradondo were arrested on January 15 during a traffic stop. A subsequent search of a home in Leesburg led police to the discovery of drugs and a firearm.

The investigation is based on information that detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found involving the suspects allegedly transporting drugs from Washington D.C. and distributing them in Loudoun County.

Williams was charged with two counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II Narcotics on January 15. They both faced additional charges last week including Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Narcotic and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Williams and Arradondo are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.