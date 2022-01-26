Two arrested for assaulting McDonald’s employee after incorrect drive-thru order

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two individuals were arrested after assaulting McDonald’s employee after an argument and trying to flee from a subsequent traffic stop.

Police first responded to a McDonald’s location at the 5000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 11:00 p.m. on Monday. Police said that the two suspects had been involved in an argument with an employee after a drive-thru order was incorrect. Police believe that one suspect threw a water bottle through the window before they parked the car and entered the business.

The two suspects then hit the employee, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They fled in a car, and officers located them around Glebe Road and Wilson Boulevard.

“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants and we are thankful that our employee wasn’t seriously injured in this incident. We are providing them with support and working closely with the Arlington County Police Department in their investigation,” Kyu Rhee, McDonald’s Owner/Operator, told WDVM.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped up and ran two red lights before stopping. The passenger tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody, while the driver (who police say started the altercation) stayed in the car. Police found a firearm during a search of the vehicle.

24-year-old Michael Ritch of Capital Heights, Md., was charged with assault & battery and felon in possession of a firearm. 26-year-old Justice Bridges of Washington, D.C., was charged with malicious wounding and eluding police.