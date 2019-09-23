Two arrested for allegedly stealing car

Virginia

Derrick Malone and Dakota Free are charged with grand larceny

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are under arrest, after Front Royal Police say the duo stole a man’s car last week.

Derrick Malone, 35, and Dakota Free, 32, were arrested Sunday after police say a stolen vehicle was found parked in the rear lot of the Hampton Inn in Front Royal. According to a press release, police towed the vehicle and arrested the suspects without incident.

Free and Malone allegedly stole the vehicle from the parking lot of a 711 on the 800 block of John Marshall Highway, after the owner left the car running while he went into the store. Witnesses told police they had seen a man and a woman get into the car and drive away.

Both Malone and Free are charged with grand larceny and are being held at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond.

