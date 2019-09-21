Two animals with rabies found in Herndon

The most recent case was found on Monday in the Herndon area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Health Department is warning residents about two animals with rabies that were discovered within one mile of each other over the last few weeks.

The most recent case was found on Monday in the Herndon area. A resident’s dog killed a groundhog that later tested positive for rabies. Authorities from the Fairfax County Health Department say there is an almost guaranteed fatality rate for rabies in animals and humans, so keeping your pets vaccinated is vital.

“Any time a resident sees wildlife that’s behaving un-naturally, if it’s being friendly, if it’s being curious about your dog, that’s not normal behavior for wildlife,” said Bryant Bullock, the Rabies Program Specialist at the Fairfax County Health Department. “So any time you witness your pet near a wild animal, you should report that event to animal control.”

In addition to those two animals found with rabies, there were an additional nine rabid animals throughout Fairfax County in the last month alone.