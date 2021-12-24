Two Alexandria firefighters struck in hit-and-run incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left two firefighters in the hospital.

Police say the incident happened on south Reynolds street in Alexandria on Dec. 24 when an unknown vehicle struck the firefighters, who were responding to a call, before fleeing the scene.

The two firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are now recovering.

No further details have been released at this time.

Police are working to find the driver of that vehicle. If you have any information about the incident, call the police.