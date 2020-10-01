Two Alexandria chefs compete on Food Network’s “Chopped”

Despite the heat in the kitchen, the two local chefs formed a friendship.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Competition was cooking in the kitchen on Sep. 29, as two Alexandria chefs went head-to-head on the Food Network show, “Chopped.”

“When the timer starts, that’s when it gets really intense,” said Chris Edwards, Executive Chef at Hank & Mitzi’s.

Chef Edwards said he didn’t know his competitor, Chef Mimi Huynh, owner of Sunday in Saigon, before the show — even though their restaurants are down the street from each other.

“I had eaten a couple bahn mis from her at her cafe down the street. It was nice to meet her and it was fun to compete with her,” he said.

Edwards ended up earning the title of “Chopped Champion,” winning bragging rights and the $10,000 prize. Huynh was chopped after the first round, but she says that she was grateful for the opportunity and the chance to do what she loves — cooking.

“I’m happy that I’m still able to make the food I like and that I’m still in business, even though it’s a hard time for everybody,” said Huynh.

The chefs say that the show fostered a friendship, and they are excited to serve up something tasty for their Alexandria community, together.

“We chat a lot, and hopefully in the near future, we can get to do a reunion,” said Huynh.

You can watch the two chefs battle for the Chopped Champion title on Food Network.

