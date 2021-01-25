Two Alexandria artists selected for international glass artwork exhibition

Gowell and Sigethy are two out of 45 artists selected to be featured.

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — Two local artists — who also happen to be good friends — were selected to be featured in an international showcase featuring glass art pieces.

Ruth Gowell and Alison Sigethy are two glass artists who both have studios at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria. However, they never imagined that they’d be selected to be featured in an international exhibit.

“Shows are very competitive. I had no idea that I’d actually make it in. So that was delightful,” said Gowell.

Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, FL selected the pair to showcase their glass creations. It’s a big accomplishment for the local artists, as they were selected from submissions across the globe.

“It’s a beautiful museum and I haven’t submitted to museum shows before. So to get in it, and to be part of it is great,” said Sigethy.

The exhibition runs through April 18th.