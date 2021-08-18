Two-alarm housefire leaves two people displaced in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Two people are without a home and a family pet after a two-alarm blaze ripped through their three-story townhouse, causing more than $250,000 worth of damage.

On Tuesday around 1 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Loudoun County Fire responded to the 100 block of Fortnightly Boulevard in Herndon.

The two residents were sleeping at the time of the fire. There was fire showing from the back of the home when units responded.

Crews found the two residents and quickly assisted them out from the second-floor balcony. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries and one cat was found dead.













Courtesy: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

The cause of the fire is related to the electrical system of a motorcycle that was being charged.

