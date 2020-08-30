Two adults shot overnight in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police confirm two people were shot overnight in Falls Church on Sunday. Officers say it happened in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive.

It’s unclear exactly when the double shooting happened, police put their first update out on Twitter around 1:15 sunday morning. Police say two adults were taken to a hospital with non life threatning injuries.

Officers are in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in Falls Church for a shooting. Two adult victims were located and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. Officers are investigating. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/GuuMJhv2mI — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 30, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.