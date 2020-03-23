Two additional Loudoun County Public School staff members test positive for COVID-19

Two additional Loudoun County Public Schools staff members have tested postive for the coronavirus now bringing the current total to three staff members

Two additional Loudoun County Public Schools staff members have tested postive for the coronavirus now bringing the current total to three staff members. School officials said LCHD informed them that a second staff member at Waxpool Elementary School now has the virus. They’re not experiencing any symptoms and is self-quarantined at home according to LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams.

According to Williams the LCHD is conducting a contact investigation and is in the process of calling each individual who had close contact with the staff members.