Two 16-year-olds charged with killing juvenile at Springfield Motel 6

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– Two teenagers have been charged for the death of a juvenile at a Motel 6 in Springfield that occurred November 10.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, two 16-year-old boys from Annandale were in a Motel 6 room with the victim. One of the boys was handling a gun when he accidentally discharged a round.

Officials said the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A juvenile was charged with reckless handling of a firearm by a juvenile, in addition to a second juvenile being charged with a crime of unlawful possession of a firearm,” said Sargeant Greg Bedor of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police say both 16-year-olds were arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center for processing.

Bedor said several other people were inside of the motel room at the time of the shooting, and it remains an active investigation.