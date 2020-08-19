Twins receive citizen’s award after saving toddler from drowning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — At a party before 4th of July weekend last summer, a three year old slipped out of sight, plummeting to the bottom of a resident’s pool. Six year old twins Ethan and Ella saved him from drowning.

The twins grinned from ear to ear as they watched the helicopter soar overhead to honor them.

Fairfax County welcomed them to the Hero Community, awarding them with plaques and medals.

“And at only six years old, you two were heroes that day, and you’re heroes today” said an FCPD officer.

Ethan told me what happened and is prideful of what he and his sister did to help.

“So I was swimming in the pool and then I saw something black at the bottom and then I went down and I saw the boy and then I went up and I told Ella to come and help me and she went to go tell them mom and then she came and the dad did CPR” said Ethan.

Their mother, Julie, said they’re just everyday people helping other people.

“They saw a child in need and they just helped, they didn’t think twice about it, they didn’t panic, they didn’t have fear. It was just a matter of everyday life to them, that someone’s in need and I’m going to help”

The twin’s father, Eric, wanted to remind parents of pool safety

“It can happen so fast so I encourage everyone to have their kids learn to swim and to wear life saving devices, no matter what the kids are doing, when they’re always around the pool” Fairfax County truly went all out today with the helicopter, bomb dog, marine patrol, police and fire department to present the award to the twins.

The award presentation was a great sendoff for the Cuyler family as the are moving out of the country later this week.