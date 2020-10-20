TSA screens one million travelers-highest number since March

NATIONAL (WDVM) — On Sunday, TSA screened more than one million passengers traveling nationwide, the highest number of travelers screened since March.

During the week, they screened 6.1 million passengers — also the most passengers they have seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of travelers on a daily basis is still far below pre-pandemic levels, but TSA continues to improve their checkpoints to keep travelers safe.

In a statement, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, “TSA has been diligent in our efforts to ensure checkpoints are clean, safe and healthy for frontline workers and airline passengers.”

TSA has made technological improvements to reduce physical contact between officers and travelers and are installing CT scanners, allowing officers to get a better look inside carry-on bags without inspecting them.

