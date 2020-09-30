TSA installs acrylic shields at Dulles and Reagan to protect employees and travelers

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Now, you might feel safer as you travel with the new barrier shields installed at the TSA checkpoints in Ronald Reagan and Dulles International airports.

After a long design and prototyping process, TSA is almost finished installing the barriers at major international airports.

DCA passengers and TSOs demonstrate safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Courtesy: TSA

TSA originally informed airports they could build barrier shields at the beginning of the pandemic meanwhile TSA checkpoint experts were prototyping shields to be manufactured, supplied and installed at Ronald Reagan National Airport for a trial run.

Once installed, TSA workers at Reagan determined the barriers needed a cut-out to communicate more feasibly with travelers. Now, they are being installed at the largest 37 airports nationally.

Communication cut-out for clearer conversation.

Courtesy: TSA

“I think TSA as time moves on is continuing to look at ways we can try to protect both passengers and the workforce from contracting Covid-19. We’re doing what we can in many areas,” said TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein.

At the end of October, TSA will order more barriers to be constructed and installed at the remaining airports, right in time for flu season and a predicted rise in Covid-19 cases.