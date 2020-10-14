TSA changes carry-on limits to increase hand sanitizer use

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the holidays are quickly approaching, and more people are expected to travel, TSA Federal Security Directors have some tips to share to help travelers “stay healthy and secure” during the pandemic.

Following the CDC’s handwashing recommendation, travelers are now able to carry a 12-oz sized bottle of hand sanitizer in their carry-on or purse instead of the standard 3.4 oz requirement.

“Because of the pandemic, TSA has temporarily lifted that restriction and passengers are allowed to travel with up to one 12 oz container of hand sanitizer,” said TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein.

In addition to this temporary change, TSA is also allowing passengers to travel with an expired drivers license since they acknowledge some are not able to visit their local DMV to renew their license.

“If your drivers license is expired, and has been expired within a year, then TSA will still accept that license, as long as you have additional forms of I.D. along with that license,” stated Farbstein.

Instead of bringing an expired drivers license, you might want to travel with a passport, even if you’re flying domestically. When you present your license or passport, be prepared for TSA to ask you to pull down your mask for identification.

TSA also recommends you consolidate your belongings into your bags, to avoid using bins, “If you’ve got your cell phone with you, if you’ve got your keys in your pockets, then what we recommend is that you put them right into your carry-on bag and not into the bin so that reduces touchpoints, and of course that’s the name of the game during the pandemic,” expressed Farbstein.

Another way to avoid common touch points is by bringing a small garbage bag to line the bottom of the bin and also packing food or snacks in clear, plastic bags to be screened without touching any surface and reducing the likelihood of a TSA officer needing to inspect your bag. For more tips, visit TSA’s website.

