Trump campaign holds ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Trump campaign held a “Get Out the Vote” rally just outside of Richmond on Sunday.

The Trump Bus, which has been making its’ rounds in Virginia the past week, was parked in Chesterfield, where a crowd gathered to listen to speakers and support President Trump before election day.

Those in attendance were Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) Chairman Richard Anderson, Sen. Rand Paul (KY), Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) and Nick Freitas, CD 7 candidate.

Anderson says that morale is “stratospheric” for the president. He says that voters at the events want to re-elect the president based on his “successful track record.”

“President Trump and his team have added jobs back,” said Anderson. “Energy independence, African American voters, I think, are highest in modern memory for a Republican president.”

Roughly 200 supporters attended the event on Sunday.