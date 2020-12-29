Truck goes off side of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A truck went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into the water below on Tuesday morning.

Bridge-tunnel officials say it happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 14 mile post marker on the northbound side, between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The guard rail where the truck went off the bridge

Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting to help find the driver of the 2-axle, 6-tire box truck.

A distribution manager at Cloverland Green Spring Dairy, based in Baltimore, confirmed it was one of their dairy trucks involved in this accident. The company had no additional comments at this time.

A single lane of traffic was open on the northbound span as of 9:30 a.m. and crews were making emergency repairs to the guardrail.

The box truck in the water

The Coast Guard searches the water for the driver.

No other details were provided in a press release.

Accident on CBBT northbound. Single lane of northbound traffic open. Expect minor delays. #Caution

CBBT southbound. Single lane of southbound traffic open. Expect minor delays. #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) December 29, 2020

The bridge-tunnel runs 17.6 miles from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore and features two tunnels that run under the surface of the Chesapeake Bay.

Crashes over the side of the bridge are not that uncommon. A tractor-trailer driver died of hypothermia in January 2019 after his truck went off the bridge. His family has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the bridge operator, saying it was negligent when it allowed Joseph Chen to drive across the bridge-tunnel during high winds.

Wind speeds on Tuesday were in the low teens in mph. Restrictions on the bridge start at wind speeds of 40 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.