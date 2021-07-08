Tropical Storm Elsa brings high winds to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Tropical Storm Elsa is bringing high winds and heavy rainfall up the East Coast. Many locals said it hit the City of Alexandria Thursday afternoon the hardest in Northern Virginia.

Residents reported several downed trees in the area, but no reports of any power outages were received. One resident told WDVM there was “horrific wind for about five minutes” and then the storm passed through.

Downed trees were reported on Franconia Road, Bush Hill Drive and Cleremont Drive, along with others.

