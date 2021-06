HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating an apparent triple homicide in Fairfax County, Va.

The Herndon Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a triple homicide on the 500-block of Florida Ave. Three victims were found inside of a home.

At this time, police say there appears to be no threat to the general public, but residents should avoid the area.

Officers are in the 500-blk of Florida Ave investigating the scene of what appears to be a homicide. Three victims were found inside the home. Preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to public. Avoid area. More details as available. Media details to follow. pic.twitter.com/CzHKD86KLg — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) June 19, 2021