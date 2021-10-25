Trick-or-treating safely in Virginia during Halloween

An adult dressed as a werewolf gives candy to trick-or-treating children in Brooklyn, New York City, on Oct. 31, 2012. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

(WFXR) — The new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director, Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that this year’s trick-or-treating should be safe for young children in small groups.

According to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association, 80 percent of Americans plan on trick-or-treating compared to 65 percent in 2020.

Health officials released guidelines to help make sure children are having fun and staying safe.

Halloween Outdoors

Health officials say if you are planning on celebrating Halloween in small groups outdoors, you will want to make sure kids are at a safe distance from others outside your household. According to the Safe Kids organization, parents will want to make sure their children wear costumes and bags with reflective tape, stickers, or lights. They also suggest kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see them.

If you are planning on celebrating going door to door, Safe Kids has a few tips to make sure children are safe walking around the neighborhoods.

Crossing the street at corners, use traffic signals or crosswalks.

Look both ways before crossing

Don’t look at electronic devices while crossing the street

Have your children make sure they make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them

Children should walk on routes with fewest street crossings

Watch for cars taht are turning or backing up

Do not dart inbetween parked cars

Those who are driving throughout residential areas should slow down and be on alert for children who are trick-or-treating, according to the Safe Kids organization. The organization also makes these suggestions:

Look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully

Turn on your headlights to help you spot children from greater distances

Typical trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Besides door-to-door trick-or-treating, there are other fun activities such as corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards.

Indoor Halloween Activities

If outdoor activities aren’t your cup of tea, maybe you want to attend some fun indoor events such as haunted houses.

Health officials say if you plan on attending, make sure everyone wears face masks, keep a safe distance, and wash hands before eating any treats.

Halloween at Home

For those who don’t feel comfortable heading outdoors for trick-or-treating, Carilion Clinic released some ideas to make Halloween fun at home.

Health officials say you can decorate pumpkins, make Halloween-themed treats and dress up in costume for family movie night.

Teal Pumpkin Project

Some favorite Halloween candies contain common allergens that can force some kids to be left out of the fun.

Common food allergens include peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, soy, and sesame.

As a way to make sure the holiday is fun for kids of all ages, the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) is urging people to offer non-food treats as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Non-food treats include:

Glow sticks or glow bracelets

Slinkies

Bubbles

Glow-in-the-dark slime

Stickers, stamps and temporary tattoos

Mini Play-doh containers

Silly straws

Wind-up toys

The Teal Pumpkin Project also has an interactive map, pinpointing whose homes are participating. If you want to participate you can add your location to the map to let people know you will have non-food treats available. If you would like to participate, you are asked to put a teal pumpkin on your doorstep to let kids know that your house is food allergy-friendly.

Sweet Treats and Healthy Teeth

After a fun night of trick-or-treating, kids may want to indulge themselves in the sweet treats they picked up. However, the Virginia Dental Association has some helpful tips to keep kids’ teeth healthy while still having fun.