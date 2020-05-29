Train derailment in Warren County closes 4 small local roads

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities responded to a train derailment incident in Warren County on Friday morning that has closed small roads in the area. No injuries, fire or explosions were reported when the derailment happened around 8:52 a.m.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said four small roads off of John Marshall Highway were impacted. Pickrell Drive, Keyser Wood Lane, Winona Drive, and Red Barn Lane are closed and may not be reopened until around 8 p.m. Ten neighborhoods in the area have been notified of the impact.

Virginia State Police and Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating the cause of the derailment. According the Norfolk Southern’s website, the railroad is a “carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.” The sheriff’s office press release said the train was mostly empty when the derailment happened.

Warren County Fire & Rescue also assisted in response.