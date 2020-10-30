Traffic: Two lanes on I-66 SB closed for crash

FILE – Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax police say two southbound lanes of the Fairfax County Parkway on I-66 are closed for an accident.

Police say there will be delays as crews clear the roadway. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.