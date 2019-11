ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who has been linked by the FBI to a violent neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty on Tuesday to gun charges, one of several recent criminal cases against members of the same far-right extremist group.

Andrew Thomasberg, 21, of McLean, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison following his guilty plea at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. His sentencing is set for Feb. 28.