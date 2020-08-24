Toy car batteries explode causing massive home fire

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Last Friday a home in Loudoun County caught fire, with damages totaling nearly one million dollars.

The fire started from lithium batteries inside a toy car that was charging in the garage.

Out of the family of four, residing in the home, only one adult suffered minor burns to the arms.

This very unfortunate incident is a reminder to always check your batteries, looking for signs of odor, change in color, excessive heat, leaks, or odd noises.

“We always want to remind residents to check your batteries, make sure that you’re not overloading your circuits, and you know, if there’s an odor or excessive warmth or if there’s any kind of misshapen form to your batteries, unplug them if safe to do so and call 911.” Laura Rinehart, PIO Loudoun County Fire, and Rescue.

Lithium batteries power many devices including smartphones, laptops, and even cars. Loudoun Fire says it’s rare, but they can catch fire. The fire department also wants to remind residents to never charge devices on soft surfaces such as a bed or couch, because the device can overheat and catch fire.