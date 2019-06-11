Town writes off bad debt

The Front Royal Town Council voted to write off the town’s bad debt for the second quarter of 2019. 

The council approved the removal of five years, or older, of outstanding debt made up of 59 utility accounts. The town says they have made every attempt to collect this debt and the accounts have had no activity for at least five years. 

“The bad debt on the town’s ledger for the second quarter of 2019 totaling $27,755.98 as presented,” said Front Royal town councilman Jacob Meza. 

The amount of debt represents 0.09 percent of the town’s budgeted sales. 
 

