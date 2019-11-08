Town of Vienna is leading the way in “going solar”

30 homes in the Town of Vienna have installed solar over the past five years.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2014, the 22180 zip code, which includes much of the Town of Vienna, has been warming up to environmental sustainability. Thirty homes in the Town of Vienna have installed solar over the past five years. That’s more solar installations than any other zip code in Northern Virginia that participates in the Northern Virginia Regional Commission’s Solarize NOVA Program.

“Solar helps us to lessen the load the pollution load by being able to generate electricity locally,” said Susan Stillman, chairman of the Conservation and Sustainability Commission for the Town of Vienna, and one of the 30 homeowners to have installed solar through Solarize NOVA.

Solarize NOVA helped Stillman, as well as other homeowners, vet solar panel companies and determines whether homes and businesses are the right fit for the technology.

“I don’t buy any electricity, except three months out of the year. It’s really nice to get an electric bill that’s less than $8 10 months out of the year. It’s really lovely,” Stillman said. “You feel like you’re doing something for climate change.”