Town of Vienna hires Streetsense to conduct market study, create economic development strategy

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna has hired Bethesda-based Streetsense to conduct a market study and create an economic development strategy.

The study will provide a detailed analysis of the town’s commercial community, market conditions, and future development.

The economic development strategy will be a “roadmap” to business recovery, as well as supporting businesses that already exist in the area. The contract for the project is for $100,000, with 50% of the funding from a grant received by Fairfax County’s Economic Initiatives Office.

“The market study is basically a technical evaluation of our community, especially our commercial market,” said Natalie Monkou, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Vienna. “It’s really understanding how we compare to our neighboring jurisdictions, what are some industry trends that we should be paying attention to, and then creating a strategy for going after those types of industries.”

The study and development strategy are expected to be completed by this summer.