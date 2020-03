MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) -- Last month, Prince William County Animal Control officers seized 63 roosters, chickens and two canines from a property in Manassas after community members suspected animal fighting.

Police said Arwin Pingol was arrested on March 3 and charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting. "The bloodlines are what counts here, so when we went to seize the animals we're required to seize all the animals that were used in the process of animal fighting so that's why the additional chickens were seized but not charged," said Sergeant Jonathan Perok. "They weren't technically used for fighting but they were used in that process of breeding."