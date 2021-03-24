Town of Leesburg adopts fiscal year 2022 budget

The Town of Leesburg has solidified their 2022 fiscal year budget.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Town Council adopted their 2022 fiscal year budget on Tuesday night.

The budget totals $65.3 million, a 4.6% increase over the fiscal year for 2021. Two enhancements were added to the budget.

A $300,000 increase in funding for emergency and weather response efforts is factored in. Additionally, $177,086 was awarded for the outdoor dining program established to help local restaurants during the pandemic.

“We are still going through the COVID-19 pandemic and because of that, we wanted to take a very conservative, cautionary approach with our fiscal year 2022 budget,” said Leah Kosin, Public Information Officer for the Town of Leesburg. “We want to make sure that we’re prepared in case if there’s anything unexpected that comes our way.”

As another conservative measure, the council also voted to keep the real estate tax at 18.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.