Town of Hillsboro reworking plans to “ReThink 9”; old plan too expensive and too slow

HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Hillsboro is reconsidering its Route 9 calming project plans. The town council has rejected the bids it received from three construction firms because they were over budget and would take too long.

Mayor Roger Vance says the old plan required one of Route 9’s lanes to stay open through the duration of the project, which would increase costs and slow work down to about four hours a day. Hillsboro is working with VDOT to increase those hours to a full or extended day, which would lead to road closures and detours.

“We think that kind of approach would then translate into substantial cost savings, and just as important: let’s shrink the pain,” said Vance with a laugh. “The duration of the pain for all the vehicles and all the traffic that’s coming through.”

The town is keeping residents updated with project updates at rethink9.com. Vance says the campaign is a step toward transforming the town and the area around it.

“We think what we’re going to do with this project is rethink how Route 9 is viewed,” said Vance. “We’re going to support the growing agrotourism in the area and really make it a better destination; a better way for people to think about this beautiful part of the country. We want people to enjoy it in a safe environment.”

While the timeline has shifted, the town still plans to complete the project by 2021.