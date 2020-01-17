Town of Hillsboro releases preliminary Rethink9 construction schedule

"All of this being done in one project is saving years of construction time," said Mayor Roger Vance.

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Hillsboro has released its official Route 9 construction schedule. The project will start on March 4 and is expected to be finished in May 2021: A quick turnaround that will require partial closures in the late summer and early fall until mid-spring of 2021.

The town expects the project’s two roundabouts to be operational by the end of the first phase.

After that, the project will require an intermittent full closure of the two-way road. The road will not be closed any longer than 60 days.

Mayor Roger Vance says weekday eastbound traffic through Hillsboro will be permitted from 4:00 to 9:30 in the morning, followed by a full road closure. A westbound lane will be open on Fridays from 2:00 in the afternoon through Sundays at 5:00 in the afternoon. Vance says this is to support local businesses and the town’s tourism.

The traffic calming and pedestrian safety project will address traffic congestion and speeding with roundabouts, pedestrian safety with sidewalks, and new infrastructure for municipal drinking water, septic, and storm water management.

“All of this being done in one project is saving years of construction time,” Vance said. “We’ve been able to compress in 14 months what otherwise could be many years of individual construction projects.”

Vance says the project will affect school bus routes for one school year. He estimates about four to five schools’ bus routes use Route 9. Meanwhile, the officers from the Virginia State Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will help direct traffic.

Road work will not occur on holidays or Election Day.