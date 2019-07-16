Town of Front Royal now suing EDA for additional $12 million

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Front Royal initially sued the Economic Development Authority for $3 million and that number has since risen to $15 million.

Town officials say after reviewing the report from Cherry Bekaert, the accounting firm hired to investigate the EDA’s finances, they discovered a series of interviews with Jennifer McDonald and EDA board members that suggested the town was owed more money than they originally thought.

“I don’t think that it was actually $15 million that was directly taken from the town but indirectly the town’s going to have to make more interest payments. The town may have to repay to the state of Virginia,” said Front Royal town attorney Doug Napier.

Napier says he doubts the town is owed more than $15 million but it is possible.