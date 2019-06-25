Town of Front Royal files $3M lawsuit against EDA

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Front Royal has filed a $3 million civil suit against the Economic Development Authority and its former executive director Jennifer McDonald.

The complaint states that the town discovered they had been overcharged by the EDA in May 2018. Court records also say that during a meeting with town officials, McDonald admitted to submitting false billing invoices. After this meeting, the town notified Virginia State Police and they began their investigation.

“It was incumbent upon the town council to take whatever steps necessary to preserve the interest and the rights of town citizens and taxpayers,” said Front Royal assistant town attorney George Sonnett.

While the town doesn’t know the exact amount they are owed, they say $3 million is a good faith estimate based on what they know.

