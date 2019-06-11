Town council discusses rescinding workforce housing special use permit

Virginia

The special use permit for the workforce housing project in Front Royal may be rescinded by the town council. 

In 2016, the council had their first public hearing on the permit which would allow for three 12-unit apartment buildings to be developed on Royal Lane.

In a work session council members discussed that since they were given fraudulent information from Jennifer McDonald about the EDA project, they might consider taking this permit away. 

“If I would have known that she was not truthful to me, I would never have voted for this thing to start with,” said Front Royal Town Councilman Eugene Tewalt. 

The council will continue discussing the permit before they make their final vote. 

