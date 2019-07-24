Tow truck driver attempts to tow car with woman, 2 kids, dog inside

The tow truck driver struck the owner of the vehicle with his tow truck before punching him in the face.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A tow truck driver was arrested after he hooked his tow truck to an occupied vehicle and attempted to tow it.

The owner of the vehicle, who is male, was inside a nearby business and came out and stood in front of the truck. Mohaned Zyoud, 23, of Woodbridge reportedly struck the man with his tow truck, causing minor injuries. When he attempted to open the driver’s side door, Zyoud punched him in the face.

Zyoud has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit and run. Zyoud was attempting to repossess a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway while a woman, two children, and a dog were inside.

The tow truck driver worked for A & A Towing in Woodbridge. Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department says this could have been avoided had the tow truck driver or the family called police.

“We don’t like people getting into altercations and getting injured by themselves. We definitely respond out as soon as we can, especially if we suspect something illegal is going on,” said Carr.

Zyoud is being held on a $20,000 secured bond and will appear in court in September.