Top floor of hotel closed due to partial ceiling collapse

Virginia

by: Bria Lloyd

Posted: / Updated:
More from Northern Virginia

The top floor of a hotel in Frederick County, Va. is closed due to a partial ceiling collapse. 

A county building inspector closed off the entire third floor of the Travelodge and says they are unsafe for guests. The hotel’s owner, Rohan Shah, tells WDVM that the damage has nothing to do with the structure of the building and is limited to a small area of the top floor.

No one will be allowed to stay in those rooms until further notice.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.