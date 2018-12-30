Top floor of hotel closed due to partial ceiling collapse

More from Northern Virginia

The top floor of a hotel in Frederick County, Va. is closed due to a partial ceiling collapse.

A county building inspector closed off the entire third floor of the Travelodge and says they are unsafe for guests. The hotel’s owner, Rohan Shah, tells WDVM that the damage has nothing to do with the structure of the building and is limited to a small area of the top floor.

No one will be allowed to stay in those rooms until further notice.

